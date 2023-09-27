HOLLYWOOD—This was the reality competition series in 2023 that blew my socks off and I literally binge-watched in a single day. It was “The Traitors.” It was so riveting and so exciting that I couldn’t believe more people didn’t know about this series. There is a reason so many people were fascinated with the gameplay by “Survivor” legend Cirie Fields, because you couldn’t take your eyes off of her maneuvering as a Traitor, it was FANTASTIC! She’s currently on “Big Brother 25,” but the success of season 1 has prompted a season 2 and there are some faces I thought I would never see on reality competition again.

There are some titans competing for the second season of “The Traitors” that are about to make this series must-see TV. There are other cast members who I can give a rat’s you know what about. At the top of the list is “Big Brother 10” winner and “Big Brother 14” runner-up Dan Gheesling. This guy delivered in the diary room and gave us one of the 2 best seasons of BB ever. He was robbed in BB14. At the time I hated Dan, but as a player you respected what he did. His level of cutthroat gameplay was fascinating, and the fact that we both went to Michigan State University, which I’m certain at the same time is even more intriguing. Again, DAN GHEESLING is returning to reality TV.

He will have to deal with a foe or ally in the contestant that made me love BB, Janelle Pierzina from BB6 (the greatest season of all-time, argue with me all you want), BB7, BB14 and BB22. Janelle and Dan played as coaches on season 14 before she got the boot from the game. With that said, Janelle is a fun player and the question of whether they will align or be enemies. I cannot wait to see them play again.

If you think the BB alums were fun, you ain’t seen anything yet, because we have “Survivor” legends in Sandra Diaz-Twine and Pavarti Shallow. FYI, these two ladies played together in the iconic ‘Heroes vs. Villains’ and again in ‘Winners at War.” Rumor has it these two are not on the best of terms, but these are ladies who are deceptive and cunning as hell. In my heart I want Janelle, Dan, Sandra and Pavarti working together, and I know at least 2 of them will be traitors, they have to be right?

There are “The Challenge” alums in Johnny ‘Bananas’ Devenanzio and Chris ‘C.T.’ Tamburello. Yeah, am I tired of Bananas on reality TV? Yes, but with this series I’m all for it. This guy is entertaining TV, and so is his ally, sometimes foe, C.T. I could also see one of them as a traitor. We are also seeing the return of “Real World” alum Trishelle Cannatella and that woman is a riot on TV, so entertaining.

There are a bit too many “Real Housewives” for my liking and the ones that were picked are not the best of the bunch. I mean Tamra Judge from (Orange County), Sheree Whitfield (Atlanta), Phaedra Parks (formerly from Atlanta, she was fired after a nasty lie she spread came to light) and Larsa Pippen (Miami). These are the best ladies you could get. I mean hello, you should have been dialing Lisa Rinna from “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” ASAP. That woman would be ENTERTAINING TV. These not so much, and what the hell with the casting of Larsa’s boyfriend Marcus Jordan? The guy is a non-entity, and it immediately puts a target on both of their backs as immediate boots in my opinion.

Other contestants in the mix include “RuPaul Drag Race” alum Peppermint, “The Bachelor” star Peter Weber, “Shahs of Sunset” alum Mercedes ‘MJ’ Javid, “Dancing with the Stars” pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy, “Bling Empire” star Kevin Kreider, U.K. Parliament Member John Bercow, “Love Island” stars Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Carsten ‘Bergie’ Bergersen and boxer Deontay Wilder.

This might be the most anticipated reality series hitting the TV networks or streaming in 2024. No official air date for the series has been announced by Peacock, but you best believe as soon as the release date is announced I’ll be there.