SAN FRANCISCO—Jeffrey Caron, whose tagger name is “Nuke” was arrested on January 2 after a witness told the police that they saw someone spray painting over a mural. The officers responded to the area of Hyde and Fulton Street.

Caron defaced a mural on the wall on the side of San Francisco’s Asian Art Museum. He was detained on the 100 block of Hyde Street after police officers noticed someone fitting the witness’ description. He was positively identified as the suspect.

Caron was transported to San Francisco County Jail and charged with one count of felony vandalism. While an arrest has been made the investigation remains active and SFPD asks for anyone with information to call the 24 hour Tip line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.