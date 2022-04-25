UNITED STATES—Your health mattes America and I am learning that more and more as I get older your body is indeed your temple. If you take care of it, it will take care of you people. However, at the same time, as I’ve gotten older I have realized that when something is wrong with your body you know it and you immediately seek medical attention. I had a bit of a medical crisis earlier this week that I took me out of work. I didn’t want to have it happen, but it did people.

My left leg has been tense lately. I went to the doctor a few weeks back because I thought I strained a muscle and I was having cramps and muscle pains that were slightly unbearable people. These were not pains that just disappeared overnight. Doctor examined my foot, could tell it was slightly swollen and was curious that I may have damaged my Achilles heel. Yeah, that is NOT good people, that is a major muscle and damage could take me out for 8-10 weeks.

Why? Surgery and then you have the healing process people and that is NOT something I want to see transpire. So about a month later that pain returns and now I’m concerned again because the same leg, same cramps, but there is a problem here, the pain was far worse. On a scale of 1-10, my pain level was a 15, I was in tears that was how bad my leg was bothering me people. I didn’t sleep for an entire day and as a result making the situation worse was the fact that I literally had to crawl to walk. I could not stand on my foot. Movement in any direction was excruciating pain.

I had to go to urgent care, and doctor examined the foot again, slightly puzzled as why the pain was back less than a month and was far worse than the last time. Now, I had a bout with gout nearly 2 years ago, so that could have been a possibility people. However, after that pain, which was in the right leg and a major issue with the big toe, I made serious changes in my diet like eliminating red meat, shell fish and cutting down sugary drinks and anything with high-fructose corn syrup, which are causes of high levels of purines which lead to high levels of uric acid which can crystallize causing gout.

So I get some shots, get some meds and have some blood work done and the doctor is looking for me to have a follow-up to have more blood work done in the coming weeks to see exactly what is going on with my foot, because X-ray showed no broken bones, but I might needs to have an MRI to see if there is any damage or issues with my Achilles because this is un normal and I’m realizing maybe my food choices or just me examining what I eat more is critical to ensuring my health is top tier at all times.

I have seriously considered going full vegan. I have thought about it for quite some time and it will not be easy, but I think it is something I should NOT only consider, but I need to actually do it. I love veggies, I love fruits, I’m not a major meat eater, my biggest concern is ensuring I get ample protein and I would have to look for other food sources. That is going to take a bit of work and I’m up for the challenge, but the key is it’s going to be a challenge.

However, I think going plant-based is key to having even better health in my overall opinion. I do a smoothie each day with ginger, fresh lemon juice, spinach, banana, cucumbers and a little pineapple. So I am thinking health conscious more and more people. However, it is becoming quite clear that the more I take care of my body the better my body will treat me, but at the same time. Things just happen that out of your control, but if you can control things it makes all the difference.