HOLLYWOOD—Looks like Taylor Swift is the person to beat at the 2023 Video Music Awards. The singer who is currently on her Eras tour earned 8 nominations including Video of the Year on Tuesday, August 8. I seriously don’t get all the hype behind Taylor Swift, but to each is their own. Followed close behind was SZA with 6 nominations, while Kim Petras, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, Doja Cat, Olivia Rodrigo and Sam Smith picked up five nominations each.
I am baffled that Beyonce is not nominated for Video of the Year, with her glorious album “Renaissance” something just doesn’t seem right there. Then I have to think about it, I don’t think Beyonce released a video for that song. Let’s just be honest the MTV Video Music Awards have taken a dive since the 00s, they are no longer entertaining or as surprising as they once were.
A partial list of this year’s nominees can be viewed below:
Video of the Year
-Doja Cat “Attention”
-Miley Cyrus “Flowers”
-Nicki Minaj “Super Freaky Girl”
-Olivia Rodrigo “vampire”
-Sam Smith, Kim Petras “Unholy”
-SZA “Kill Bill”
-Taylor Swift “Anti-Hero”
Artist of the Year
-Beyonce
-Doja Cat
-KAROL G
-Nicki Minaj
-Shakira
-Taylor Swift
Song of the Year
-Miley Cyrus “Flowers”
-Olivia Rodrigo “vampire”
-Rema & Selena Gomez “Calm Down”
-Sam Smith, Kim Petras “Unholy”
-Steve Lacy “Bad Habit”
-SZA “Kill Bill”
-Taylor Swift “Anti-Hero”
Best New Artist
-GloRilla
-Ice Spice
-Kaliii
-Peso Pluma
-PinkPantheress
-Renee Rapp
Best Pop
-Demi Lovato “Swine”
-Dua Lipa “Dance The Night”
-Ed Sheeran “Eyes Closed”
-Miley Cyrus “Flowers”
-Olivia Rodrigo “vampire”
-P!NK “TRUSTFALL”
-Taylor Swift “Anti-Hero”
Best Hip-Hop
-Diddy feat. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami “Gotta Move On”
-DJ Khaled feat Drake and Lil Baby “STAYING ALIVE”
-GloRilla and Cardi B “Tomorrow 2”
-Lil Uzi Vert “Just Wanna Rock”
-Lil Wayne feat Swizz Beatz and DMX “Kant Nobody”
-Metro Boomin feat Future “Superhero (Heroes and Villains)”
-Nicki Minaj “Super Freaky Girl”
Best R&B
-Alicia Keys feat Lucky Daye “Stay”
-Chloe feat Chris Brown “How Does It Feel”
-Metro Boomin with The Weeknd, 21 Savage and Diddy “Creepin’ (Remix)”
-SZA “Shirt”
-Toosii “Favorite Song”
-Yung Bleu and Nicki Minaj “Love in The Way”
Best Rock
-Foo Fighters “The Teacher”
-Linkin Park “Lost (Original Version)”
-Red Hot Chili Peppers “Tippa My Tongue”
-Maneskin “The LONELIEST”
-Metallica “Lux Eterna”
-Muse “You Make Me Fell Like It’s Halloween”
Best Collaboration
-David Guetta and Bebe Rexha “I’m Good (Blue)”
-Post Malone, Doja Cat “I Like You (A Happier Song)”
-Diddy feat Bryson Tiller, Ashanti and Yung Miami “Gotta Move On”
-KAROL G, Shakira “TQG”
-Metro Boomin with The Weeknd, 21 Savage and Diddy “Creepin’ (Remix)”
-Rema and Selena Gomez “Calm Down”
The ceremony is slated to air on Tuesday, September 12 (odd day to host an awards show) at 8 p.m. on MTV live from the Prudential Center in New Jersey. Since the fans will be voting for the winners, I think it’s safe to say we know who will be winning, which takes the fun out of the actual ceremony.