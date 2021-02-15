SANTA MONICA—On Sunday, February 7, a 16-year-old boy died from a fentanyl overdose in Santa Monica after being contacted by a dealer via Snapchat.

According to the Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD), around 4:24 p.m. first responders reported to the house on the 1700 block of Yale Street to find the teenager unconscious and not breathing.

“The drug dealer connected with him on Snapchat and gave him fentanyl-laced Xanax or Percocet and he overdosed in his room,” said his mother, Dr. Laura Berman of 16-year-old Samuel Berman Chapman.

Dr. Berman who is a relationship therapist and TV host was grieving according to her post on social media.

“My beautiful boy is gone. 16 years old… My heart is completely shattered and I’m not sure how to keep breathing. I post this now so that not one more kid dies,” Berman added.

In an interview with CNN, her husband Samuel Chapman said their young son found him lying on his back. His father also explained that although Samuel has experimented with marijuana before they were actively testing him and he was passing the test.