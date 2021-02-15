SAN FRANCISCO—Three suspects were arrested Thursday, February 11 in connection with an organized retail theft heist. The investigation of the theft began when the retail store Lululemon in Reno, Nevada reported a theft of nearly $50,000 on February 5. Some of the suspects were believed to be repeat offenders, known to the Lululemon prevention team as having ties to the Bay Area.

The suspects were identified as Mario Omar Cisnero-Cruz, 41, of San Francisco, Owen Omar Cisneros-Rodriguez, 19, of San Francisco, and Saul Garcia Hernandez, 28, of Antioch. Lululemon investigators reached out to the Organized Retail Crime Task Force, a multi-agency effort of the Golden Gate Division of the California Highway Patrol, which include members from the San Francisco Police Department and the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office.

The ORCTF executed two search warrants, one for San Francisco and the other for Antioch on Thursday, February 11. Along with the three arrests, merchandise worth thousands of dollars was seized during the search.

Investigators discovered $7,000 in cash, a handgun, and the recovered merchandise included clothing, cosmetics, purses, and sunglasses from multiple retailers including Lululemon, Macy’s, Nordstrom, Victoria’s Secret, JCPenney, Sunglass Hut, Solstice Sunglasses, Ulta Beauty, Sephora, Burberry, Sax Off 5th, Louis Vuitton, Hermes, Gucci, Chanel and others.

All of the stolen merchandise was worth more than $150,000. Authorities are asking anyone with information on the case that may lead to the detection of organized retail crime to call their Tip-Line at (510) 957-8247.