SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department arrested Tyler Gangell, 25, of Fresno, California for shooting two adult males in a local San Francisco hotel.

The authorities said on Friday, February 12, around 8:17 p.m., police officers responded to a shooting on the unit block of Drumm Street.

Once the officers arrived, they indicated they found two adult men suffering from bullet wounds.

“Medics arrived on scene and transported the victims to the hospital, one with life-threatening injuries and the other with non-life-threatening injuries,” police noted in a news release.

“We conducted a search for the suspect while occupants of the hotel sheltered in place,” the police said, “During our search, we did not take anyone in custody.”

The police indicated in their news release, that investigators from the SFPD’s Night Investigations Unit (NIU) began their inquiry into the crime scene. The authorities noted that they were contacted by someone who said they personally knew the suspect, and that he wanted to turn himself in to police custody.

“Investigators were given the suspect’s location, which was in Merced, California. NIU coordinated the suspect’s arrest with the Merced Police Department. Officers from Merced PD took the suspect into custody and secured the suspect’s vehicle. SFPD officers responded to Merced and transported the suspect and had the suspect vehicle towed to San Francisco for further investigation,” the authorities stated.

Gangell was booked at the San Francisco County Jail on February 13, and his jail records indicate he is being held without bond on a multitude of serious charges.

“Gangell was booked… on charges of two counts of attempted murder, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, carrying a loaded firearm in a public place or vehicle, prohibited person in possession of a loaded firearm, carrying a loaded firearm not listed as the registered owner, a prohibited person carrying a concealed firearm, using a firearm in the commission of a felony or attempted felony, and shooting a firearm causing great bodily injury,” the authorities said.

The San Francisco Police still consider this as an active investigation, and they request the public to call their 24-hour-tip line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and start the message with “SFPD” to provide the authorities with any information regarding this incident.