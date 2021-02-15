SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department arrested Erlin Obani Romero, 25, a resident of San Francisco, for stealing a vehicle with two small children inside on February 6.

On the 2100 block of Jackson Street in Pacific Heights, San Francisco, Jeffery Fang was reportedly working as a DoorDash driver when he exited his silver Honda Odyssey minivan, leaving his two children inside to make a delivery.

NBC Bay Area News interviewed Fang, “I went in, it took about a minute, and when I came out a strange man was in my car in the driver’s seat. I approached him and opened my car and yelled and shouted at him.”

“I yelled at him and told him to get out and that two of my kids are in the car,” Fang continued.

NBC Bay Area News reported that as Fang pursued the man, he witnessed a second man jump into his car and the two men drove off with the children inside.

The authorities quickly issued an Amber Alert because of the kidnapping, informing the public about Winnifred Fang, four-years-old, and Sean Fang, one-years-old.

About four hours later, the police announced on Twitter that,

The children and vehicle have been FOUND in the city’s Bayview District. The children will be medically evaluated and reunited with their parents. Suspects are still outstanding – no suspect info. at this time.

THANK YOU everyone for your assistance. pic.twitter.com/wO3yN7C6Ap

— San Francisco Police (@SFPD) February 7, 2021

David Lazar, the Deputy Chief of the San Francisco Police Investigations Bureau, Tweeted, “Children have been located and are safe! Medical attention summoned just as a precaution.”

The San Francisco Police said they arrested Romero on February 9, at 11:20 a.m. on Crisp Road, close to Palou Avenue.

“Romero was placed under arrest and later booked on the following charges: two counts of kidnapping, auto theft, robbery, conspiracy, a probation violation, and battery,” the police said in a news release.

Police say that the second suspect is still on the loose.

Should anyone have information regarding where the remaining suspect is, or about this incident, call the San Francisco Police Department’s 24-hour-tip line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and start the message with “SFPD.” All tipsters will remain anonymous.