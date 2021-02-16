SAN FRANCISCO—Authorities announced on Wednesday, February 10 that they are seeking the public’s assistance in Missing Person Case 21-033 of San Francisco resident Christopher Woitel, who was reported missing by his mother on January 13. Woitel’s family members traveled from Chicago last week to assist in the search.

Woitel is a middle-aged computer programmer who was living at 65 Guerrero Street in San Francisco’s Mission District until his disappearance. The police report describes his appearance as “a White male, age 50, 5’-10”, 200 pounds, brown hair and brown eyes.” He was last seen on surveillance footage entering his apartment on January 8, but was not seen leaving, according to Scott Williams, a private investigator hired by the family. His last contact with his family was January 9. Since then, he has not answered any calls or texts, and his bank account has not been used.

“We are hopeful for the best, but also prepared for the worse,” his sister, Lara Woitel Haben told the Daily News on February 15. “All we want at this point is a thorough investigation by the police and for Chris to come home.”

In his last contact with family, Woitel had been acting “paranoid,” worried about the Washington D.C. Capitol riots and protestors in San Francisco. According to Mission Local, Woitel texted his sister that a “man on a loudspeaker” passed by in a car, urging residents to “get out now.” He also texted asking for money, saying he wanted to stay with friends in the mountains, who were contacted but say they have not seen him.

According to Mission Local, Woitel was known to be friendly and charitable with the homeless community. He had a close relationship with a man who goes by “Bood,” who was seen entering Woitel’s apartment on January 7 and leaving January 8. That night, the two got in an argument on Facebook. Investigator Williams found Bood in possession of Woitel’s phone, which he said was sold to him. Bood also told Williams that he had “strong psychic abilities” and knew that Woitel had been murdered and dumped in the Bay.

The San Francisco Police Department is asking anyone with information concerning Woitel’s disappearance to call the SFPD 24-hour tip line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.