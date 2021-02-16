SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department are searching for a suspect who stabbed an individual in the face in an unprovoked attack on Sunday, February 14.

The victim is said to be an employee of a Community Based Organization that the SFPD works closely with, according to a statement.

Authorities indicated the assault took place at 7th and Market Streets, in the Tenderloin District.

The worker was on duty when they were attacked. No description has been given, but the victim is listed in stable condition.

No other details have been released to the public at this time. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the SFPD Tenderloin Station with tips at (415) 575-4444.