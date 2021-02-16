SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department are searching for a suspect who stabbed an individual in the face in an unprovoked attack on Sunday, February 14.

The victim is said to be an employee of a Community Based Organization that the SFPD works closely with, according to a statement.

Authorities indicated the assault took place at 7th and Market Streets, in the Tenderloin District.

The worker was on duty when they were attacked. No description has been given, but the victim is listed in stable condition.

No other details have been released to the public at this time.  Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the SFPD Tenderloin Station with tips at (415) 575-4444.

Jarek
I am a senior at Temple University in Philadelphia. Throughout my life, I have had a passion for writing and storytelling. I find comfort in writing – it has always been a way I can comfortably express myself. I have also had a passion for politics – specifically, social justice and equality. These interests of mine have led me to major in journalism and political science at my university. As the field of Journalism is changing, I have gained numerous multimedia skills in order to further my story-telling. I am a sports geek, a lover of music, and an outdoorsman. I hope to spread my passions with the world.

