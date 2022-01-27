SANTA CLARA—A teenager has been charged with the murder of 12-year-old Dalilah Julianna Mederos Guerrero. He was arrested Tuesday, January, 25.

According to reports, Guerrero snorted a pill that was sold to her by the suspect thinking that the pill was a percocet when it was really fentanyl. Eye witnesses said that immediately after she took the pill she passed out and began snoring which is a sign of fentanyl overdose. She took a lethal dose and passed away on November 12, 2020 at a local hospital.

She has been reported to be the youngest person to fatally overdose on fentanyl in Santa Clara County for the year 2020.

Prior to the sale, the suspect had information relating to the dangers of fentanyl overdose in his Google photos, according to the District Attorney.

The 16-year-old suspect’s identity has not been released to the public since he is underage. He will be tried in court as a minor.