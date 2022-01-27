HOLLYWOOD—I don’t care what anyone says I am and was a massive fan of “Celebrity Big Brother.” The first season had Omarosa who was an absolute hoot in the house, not to mention we had super fan Shannon Elizabeth who could have been delivered an epic blindside, if certain people didn’t have loose lips. There was also “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Brandi Glanville, in addition to Ross Matthews who should have won, but burned the jury so much they voted for his partner in crime Marissa Jaret Winkour, who forgive me people, was a motor-mouth on the feeds.

If you thought season one was great, take a look at season two that to me had a fantastic cast that included Tamar Braxton who was everything, and I mean everything you want in a character on your TV screen. So much to the point she backstabbed and did everything in her power to secure that win, not to mention getting into fights with Lolo Jones, Tom Green and almost everyone else in the house. Oh, and that blindside that Ricky delivered to Lolo during the finale, just brutal people.

So after a long hiatus, we have our third installment with “Celebrity Big Brother 3” with a cast that is interesting to say the least. I will admit I think COVID-19 has scared a few potentials who would have absolutely jumped at an opportunity to be inside the house. However, these are the celebrities that we have for the third entry and kicks off on February 2. A tease was unleashed on Wednesday, January 26 by host Julie Chen that pretty much gave a lot of the celebrities away, but the official cast was not revealed until later in the day during “The Amazing Race.”

So we have not one, but two “Real Housewives” alums in Cynthia Bailey from “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” and Teddi Mellencamp from “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” Former Miss USA Shanna Moakler, Chris Kirkpatrick from the boy band NSYNC, one of the judges on “Rupaul’s Drag Race” and “Queer Eye for the Straight Guy” Carson Kreesley, “Big Brother” superfan and former contestant on the previous season of “The Masked Singer” Todrick Hall, NBA star Lamar Odom, “Different Strokes” star Todd Bridges, Olympian Mirai Nagasu, former UFC fighter Miesha Tate and “Saturday Night Live” funnyman Chris Kattan.

Yeah, there are some names and some alliances I can already see forming, Kreesley and Hall because they have both collaborated on the VH1 reality competition series. Mellencamp and Bailey have to align as “Housewives” alums and the athletes I know they’re going to be aligned with one another. To be honest I think this season is about to be an absolute hot mess and I’m ready for every single second of it. “Celebrity Big Brother 3” premieres Wednesday, February 2 at 9 p.m. on CBS. It should be a fun month of February people, especially for BB fans.