SAN FRANCISCO—On Friday, September 4, two teenagers who were involved in a car crash were saved by an off-duty officer.

Redwood City Police tweeted at 7:42 p.m. on September 4:

“Last night while in the area of I-80 near Donner Pass Road, Detective Matt Cydzik came across a major solo vehicle collision. Even though he was off-duty, he sprang into action and pulled two juveniles away from a fully engulfed vehicle. Outstanding job Detective Cydzik!”

In an interview via email, the San Francisco News spoke with off-duty officer, Detective Matt Cydzik, who said:

“As law enforcement Officers whether we are on or off duty, if someone needs help we are there to help them. We are trained to respond and I was just in the right place at the right time.”

When Cydzik arrived to the scene the car was already on fire. The incident occurred on Interstate 80 near Donner Pass in Truckee area.

Representatives of the California Highway Patrol have not responded to the San Francisco News.