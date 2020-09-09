SWEDEN—IKEA and LEGO have collaborated to create a playful storage solution, BYGGLEK, which will be available to purchase at IKEA retail shops in the U.S. and Europe (except Russia) starting October 1.

BYGGLEX boxes contain one set of three small boxes, two sets of bigger boxes, and one set of LEGO bricks. The boxes have LEGO studs on the top and the front, so children can use blocks to create something innovative.

IKEA and LEGO decided to start the project to create useful, practical and playful storage boxes for both children and adults who can use every day at home. BYGGLEK boxes will help children become imaginative and teach them how to organize their rooms neatly.

Andreas Fredriksson, designer at IKEA of Sweden said, “At IKEA, we always believe in the power of play. Play lets us explore, experiment, dream, and discover. Where adults often see mess, children see a stimulating creative environment, and BYGGLEK will help bridge the gap between these two views to ensure more creative play in homes around the world. Plus, the BYGGLEK collection matches perfectly with other IKEA products, making it possible to have your children’s creativity becoming a nice and unique piece of decoration at home.”

“BYGGLEC is more than boxes, it storage and play intertwined. BYGGLEK provides families with a product range that helps create space for more play in their everyday – fueling cool creations and return to it to replay, remake, remake, recreate or start over. BYGGLEK is all about endless possibilities, just like the LEGO SYSTEM in Play,” commented creative solution Rasmus Buch Løgstrup, designer at the LEGO Group.