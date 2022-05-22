SAN FRANCISCO—The U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force is looking for 35-year- old Kaitlin Armstrong for killing 25-year-old Anna Moriah Wilson who was a Bay area cyclist.

Someone found Wilson lying on the bathroom floor of the home she was staying at on Maple Avenue in Austin, Texas injured from gunshot wounds and bleeding on May 11. According to reports she traveled from San Francisco to Texas to participate in a race that was to be held in Waco. Efforts were used to save her life but she was eventually pronounced dead on the scene.

Armstrong, who is a resident of Austin, Texas, was in a relationship with a man Wilson was involved with and there is some speculation that the crime was caused due to an alleged love triangle. Police questioned Armstrong the day after the incident and revealed to her video footage that depicted a vehicle that looked just like hers pulling up to the property Wilson was staying at. After the interview with the police she deleted all of her social media accounts. According to her boyfriend she has not seen since May 13.

Shortly after the crime transpired Armstrong’s home was searched and a 9 mm handgun was discovered. According to investigators the shells compared in the murder and the ones found within the Armstrong’s home are “significantly similar.”

Anyone with information on Armstrong’s whereabouts is urged to contact the U.S. Marshals Service Communications Center at 1-800-336-0102 or submit a tip using the USMS Tips app.

Tips may also be sent to the Capital Area Crime Stoppers at 1-800-893-8477.