SAN FRANCISCO – Bussaba, a Thai restaurant in the Inner Sunset that emphasizes “sauces and curries handmade with locally-sourced herbs and produce,” was permanently closed on Saturday, August 22, due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Like every other restaurant in the city, we have not been immune to the impact of COVID-19,” Bussaba stated on its website. “We have fought hard to remain open and viable throughout the last several months, but despite all our efforts and creativity, we now know it can not be sustained indefinitely.”

The owner Ning Ariya started Baan Restaurant & Wine Bar in 2010 and later transferred it into Bussaba after she was trained in Thailand in late 2017 with Chef Chumpol Jangprai. The new version of the restaurant Bussaba is “a rebirth of classical Thai recipes handcrafted from scratch with an obsessive attention to detail and quality in the ingredients,” said Ariya.

Ariya said that even though Bussaba was permanently closed, a new home-delivery food service project will be available in the near future. The new food service will be called “Bussabasf.Baan” since Baan means “home” in Thai and “feels like an appropriate homage to our original name.”

Bussaba announced on its website and the Facebook fan page that customers can fill out the form to be on the email list and receive the latest updated information from the restaurant.

“We sincerely thank you for your business and look forward to serving you in that capacity during our next chapter. Until then, please stay safe and take care,” said Bussaba.