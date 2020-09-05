UNITED STATES—George Soros, the Hungarian billionaire and prominent supporter of the American Democratic party, has financially backed his preferred candidates in district attorney races around the country.

According to research by the Daily Caller News Foundation, Soros, whose net worth totals over $8 billion, has been actively funding district attorney candidates running races centered on the decriminalization and reformation of the prosecution for certain crimes.

Soros has put millions of dollars into these prosecutorial races by way of donations to the Justice & Public Safety PAC and other groups.

Following the death of George Floyd, calls for criminal justice and policing reform swept the country and many of the District attorneys backed by George Soros during their campaigns have firmly pushed for the enactment of practices which reduce the number of prosecutions and incarcerations.

The New York times accredited Soros in an October 2018 article with pioneering the “push to overhaul prosecutors’ offices” throughout the United States.

Soros donated to San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin’s campaign.

On the campaign trail, Boudin promised in response to an American Civil Liberties Union Questionnaire, “we will not prosecute cases involving quality-of-life crimes. Crimes such as public camping, offering or soliciting sex, public urination, blocking a sidewalk, etc., should not and will not be prosecuted.”

In a July 27 article for the New York Times titled “The Police Answer to Us. What Will We Do About It,” Boudin wrote, “The failure of both Congress and state legislatures to respond to the murder of George Floyd with any meaningful action reminds us that our nation’s attempts at reform can often amount to nothing. We need to look elsewhere for reform—to local prosecutors.”

Soros is also an active donor to the Democracy Alliance, which has been labeled by Politico as “the country’s most powerful liberal donor club.” The Alliance has contributed $2 billion to Democratic political donations and has pledged to donate an additional $275 million to the Democratic party before the November 3rd election.