BEVERLY HILLS—Well, we can now say awards season is officially underway as the nominees for the 2023 Golden Globes were announced on Monday, December 12 by actresses Selenis Leyva and Mayan Lopez. The GG has dealt with lots of controversy in recent years with its lack of diversity and chaos within the membership. It got so bad in 2021 the ceremony didn’t even air live and many people didn’t care. I think the same might be echoed slightly in 2023, but we shall see.

With that said, leading the pack of contenders is the comedy “The Banshees of Inisherin” with a total of 8 nominations. Followed close behind was the film “The Fabelmans” and “Everything Everywhere All at Once” with 5 nominations each. In the comedy/musical race, “Babylon” is getting plenty of love, but rather that translates throughout the rest of awards season is to be determined.

A big surprise is the love for “Avatar: The Way of the Water” which is garnering serious buzz as initial reviews of the highly anticipated sequel is wowing critics. James Cameron could be a major dark horse as we enter awards season. With that said, how in the hell was Tom Cruise overlooked for Best Actor for his riveting performance in “Top Gun: Maverick?” I will never understand the Golden Globes and how they choose who to nominate and ignore.

So many of these nominations feel random and the star power seems to be lacking a bit, but more important will the celebrities who are nominated even going to attend the ceremony? Why in the world was Danielle Deadwyler ignored for Best Actress for her riveting performance in “Till.” The Globes may have overlooked her, but she will indeed be a contender the rest of the awards season. A full list of this year’s nominees can be viewed below:

Outstanding Motion Picture – Drama

-Avatar: The Way of the Water”

-“The Fabelmans”

-“Top Gun: Maverick”

-“Tar”

-“Elvis”

Outstanding Motion Picture – Comedy or Musical

-“Babylon”

-“The Banshees of Inisherin”

-“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

-“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”

-“Triangle of Sadness”

Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

-Cate Blanchett “Tar”

-Viola Davis “The Woman King”

-Ana De Armas “Blonde”

-Olivia Colman “Empire of Light”

-Michelle Williams “The Fabelmans”

Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

-Brendan Fraser “The Whale”

-Jeremy Pope “The Inspection”

-Austin Butler “Elvis”

-Hugh Jackman “The Son”

-Bill Nighy “Living”

Best Director

-James Cameron “Avatar: The Way of the Water”

-Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

-Baz Luhrman “Elvis”

-Steven Spielberg “The Fabelmans”

-Martin McDonagh “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

-Todd Field “Tár”

-Tony Kushner & Steven Spielberg “The Fabelmans”

-Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

-Martin McDonagh “The Banshees of Inisherin”

-Sarah Polley “Women Talking”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

-Diego Calva “Babylon”

-Daniel Craig “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”

-Adam Driver “White Noise”

-Colin Farrell “The Banshees of Inisherin”

-Ralph Fiennes “The Menu”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

-Margot Robbie “Babylon”

-Anya Taylor-Joy “The Menu”

-Emma Thompson “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande”

-Lesley Manville “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris”

-Michelle Yeoh “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Outstanding Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

-Brendan Gleeson “The Banshees of Inisherin”

-Ke Huy Quan “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

-Barry Keoghan “The Banshees of Inisherin”

-Brad Pitt “Babylon”

-Eddie Redmayne “The Good Nurse”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

-Angela Bassett “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

-Jamie Lee Curtis “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

-Carey Mulligan “She Said”

-Dolly De Leon “Triangle of Sadness”

-Kerry Condon “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Outstanding Televisions Series – Drama

-“Better Call Saul”

-“The Crown”

-“House of the Dragon”

-“Ozark”

-“Severance”

Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama

-Emma D’Arcy “House of the Dragon”

-Laura Linney “Ozark”

-Imelda Staunton “The Crown”

-Hilary Swank “Alaska Daily”

-Zendaya “Euphoria”

Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama

-Jeff Bridges “The Old Man”

-Kevin Costner “Yellowstone”

-Diego Luna “Andor”

-Bob Odenkirk “Better Call Saul”

-Adam Scott “Severance”

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

-“Carolina,” Taylor Swift (Where the Crawdads Sing)

-“Ciao Papa,” Guillermo del Toro & Roeban Katz (Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio)

-“Hold My Hand,” Lady Gaga and Bloodpop (Top Gun: Maverick)

-“Lift Me Up,” Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

– “Naatu Naatu,” Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj (RRR)

Best Motion Picture – Animated

-“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”

-“Marcel the Shell With Shoes On”

-“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”

-“Turning Red”

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

-Alexandre Desplat “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”

-Hildur Guðnadóttir “Women Talking”

-Justin Hurwitz “Babylon”

-John Williams “The Fabelmans”

-Carter Burwell “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television

-Jessica Chastain “George and Tammy”

-Julia Garner “Inventing Anna”

-Lily James “Pam and Tommy”

-Julia Roberts “Gaslit”

-Amanda Seyfried “The Dropout”

Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

-Jennifer Coolidge “The White Lotus”

-Claire Danes “Fleishman Is in Trouble”

-Daisy Edgar-Jones “Under the Banner of Heaven”

-Niecy Nash-Betts “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

-Aubrey Plaza “The White Lotus”

Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical-Comedy or Drama Television Series

-Elizabeth Debicki “The Crown”

-Hannah Einbinder “Hacks”

-Julia Garner “Ozark”

-Janelle James “Abbott Elementary”

-Sheryl Lee Ralph “Abbott Elementary”

Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical –Comedy or Drama Series

-John Lithgow “The Old Man”

-Jonathan Pryce “The Crown”

-John Turturro “Severance”

-Tyler James Williams “Abbott Elementary”

-Henry Winkler “Barry”

Outstanding Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

-“Black Bird”

-“Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

-“Pam and Tommy”

-“The Dropout”

-“The White Lotus: Sicily”

Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television

-Taron Egerton “Black Bird”

-Colin Firth “The Staircase”

-Andrew Garfield “Under the Banner of Heaven”

-Evan Peters “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

-Sebastian Stan “Pam and Tommy”

Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

-F. Murray Abraham “The White Lotus”

-Domhnall Gleeson “The Patient”

-Paul Walter Hauser “Black Bird”

-Richard Jenkins “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

-Seth Rogen “Pam and Tommy”

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

-“Abbott Elementary”

-“The Bear”

-“Hacks”

-“Only Murders in the Building”

-“Wednesday”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

-Donald Glover “Atlanta”

-Bill Hader “Barry”

-Steve Martin “Only Murders in the Building”

-Martin Short “Only Murders in the Building”

-Jeremy Allen White “The Bear”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

-Quinta Brunson “Abbott Elementary”

-Kaley Cuoco “The Flight Attendant”

-Selena Gomez “Only Murders In The Building”

-Jenna Ortega “Wednesday”

-Jean Smart “Hacks”

The 80th Golden Globes ceremony will air on Tuesday, January 11, yes that is an odd date for an awards ceremony. Comedian Jerrod Carmichael has been announced as the host for the ceremony that will air live on NBC at 8 p.m. EST and on Peacock.