HOLLYWOOD- The King of Romance is back! The renowned British pop and easy listening singer known for his powerful voice and hit ballads. Engelbert Humperdinck , 89, is still going strong, the famous crooner famous for songs like “Release Me,” “The Last Waltz,” and many more , just finished his world tour in the northeast. His tour dates in 2025, included Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Singapore and he ended the tour in the Northeast.His last performance for the year ended in New Haven, CT, at the Shubert Theatre on December 15. I was fortunate enough to catch him in Atlantic City at the Concert Venue at Harrah’s on December 13, 2025. What a show he put on, as part of his “The Last Waltz Tour. The first part of the show he sang his classic hits, and the second part was Christmas songs, truly beautiful. Before he sang “Blue Christmas,” he mentioned he was Elvis’s friend and it was truly beautiful to sing that song.

The song “Release Me, was his first single to tip the UK charts in 1967 and famously halted string of number-one singles by The Beatles. It became a massive international hit, selling over a million copies and staying on the charts for 56 consecutive weeks. Enge’s style is characterized by an orchestral and easy-going sound, which earned him a large following, particularly among women, who call themselves “Humperdinckers.” Let me tell you , that these women mean business when they are determined to get that red hanky at the end of the show. I actually witnessed a cat fight, among two ladies, about who caught it first. He has an amazing repertoire of successful songs such as “There Goes My Everything,””A Man Without Love,” “Les Bicyclettes de Belsize,” and “Am I That bEasy To Forget.” Despite being 89 years old, he brings in the crowd, and his voice very smooth. His vocal range of three and a half octaves is smooth and captivating of his baritone voice. He’s definitely a crooner.

He still has his powerful voice and breath control and are often noted as key aspects of his long ad successful career. Engelbert continues to tour and has already added dates to his tour in 2026, mostly out west for now. His tour dates are set so far for February, April and October.He mentioned he was planning on putting out something new for 2026. He’s planning on taking a nice Christmas holiday vacation in England with his family. He maintains strong ties to Leicestershire, England, his childhood home, where he has a large estate with a private pub, called “The Red Fox Inn” and beautiful gardens, though he splits time with residences in Los Angeles and Las Vegas. He grew up in Leicester, and the area honors him with a Walk of Fame plaque and Freedom of the City.

According to published reports, back in 1967, Engelbert needed a guitarist, and his guitarist went missing, he was on tour with Jimi Hendrix and the Walker Brothers, so Jimi had it covered. Hendrix's bassist Noel Redding, had previously played with Engelbert. "We toured together at one time," Humperdinck said of Hendrix. Hendrix played but was off stage-unseen by the audience. "Oh yes, he stood behind a curtain," Humperdinck said. "He was a star-I couldn't put him on stage, could I?" The tour, which also included Cat Stevens, was the first time Hendrix had lit his guitar on fire. Before solo stardom, Hendrix played for Little Richard and some New Jersey groups like Joey Dee and the Starlets and the Isley Brothers. Excited tom see what 2026 brings for Engelbert Humperdinck!

