BRENTWOOD—On Monday, December 15, it has been reported that Nick Reiner, 32, the son of director Rob Reiner, 78, and his wife, Michelle Singer Reiner, 68, who were found dead inside their Brentwood home has been arrested.

According to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department records, Nick was arrested on Sunday, and his currently being held on a $4 million bail.

The call was received after 3:40 p.m. on Sunday on the 200 block South Chadbourne Ave. for medical assistance for a man and woman, 78 and 68. The Los Angeles Police Department arrived on the scene and have opened an investigation into the case.

TMZ reported that the victims sustained lacerations from a knife.

Rob is known for his role in the 1970s sitcom, “All in the Family” where he portrayed ‘Meathead’ alongside Carroll O’Connor, Jean Stapleton and Sally Struthers. The series ran from 1971-1979, and Rob won 2 Emmy Awards for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series. Rob made his directorial debut in 1984 with “This is Spinal Tap.”

His other film credits include: “The Princess Bride,” “When Harry Met Sally,” “Misery,” “A Few Good Men,” “The American President,” “Ghosts of Mississippi” and most recently he director the 2025 flick, “Spinal Tap II: The End Continues.” He also appeared in the Martin Scorsese film “The Wolf of Wall Street” alongside Leonardo DiCaprio.

PEOPLE magazine reported that the couple’s son, Nick was being questioned by authorities in connection to the murders. One of Rob’s daughters discovered her parents deceased inside the home and alerted police that a family member may have been responsible.

The Los Angeles Police Department Robbery Homicide Division is investigating the case. Rob is the son of comedian, Carl Reiner.

Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Robbery Homicide Division (RHD) announced the arrest of Nick Reiner, following the murder of Robert and Michele Reiner on Monday, December 15. Once inside the residence, officers discovered two victims, who were subsequently identified as Robert and Michele Reiner. Robbery Homicide Division, Homicide Special Section (RHD/HSS), responded to the residence and initiated an investigation regarding the circumstances of their deaths.

As a result of the initial investigation, it was determined that the Reiners were the victims of homicide. The investigation further revealed that Nick Reiner, 32, was responsible for their deaths. Nick was located and arrested at approximately 9:15 p.m. He was booked for murder and remains in custody with no bail, under Booking Number 7144668. On Tuesday, December 16, 2025, the case will be presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for filing consideration.

Condolences have started to pour in from the entertainment industry. Director Paul Feig tweeted, “One of my most cherished pictures. Rob was my true hero. A true visionary titan and a lovely lovely person. One never knows if it’s proper to post during something as tragic as this. But I just want the world to know what so many of us know in the industry. Rob was the best.”

Director Ron Howard tweeted “Our careers and lives intersected often over the decades from Rob writing the pilot script for Happy Days and then as we each shifted from acting careers into directing and producing. He proved to be a superlative filmmakers, a supportive colleague and at all times a dedicated citizen. Rob will be missed on so many levels. My heart goes out to his family and his many close friends.

Actress Mira Sorvino posted on X: “I am in absolute shock. Rob Reiner was a legend & a kind, brilliant man, a wonderful actor to work opposite on Hollywood, an iconic director. His wife Michele was a lovely generous person- I wish I had been able to get to know her better. The world has lost 2 tremendous humans. He was so funny & intelligent – we had a great time shooting what could have been awkward scenes but his wit & warmth made all that go away. Talking w/him on & off set was a joy. This doesn’t seem possible. My deepest sorrow and condolences & prayers go out to their family. ”

Anyone with details about this investigation can contact 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.