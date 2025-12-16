HOLLYWOOD—The soap opera industry is mourning the loss of revered actor Anthony Geary, who died at the age of 78 on Sunday, December 14. Geary died in Amsterdam.

Geary is known for his portrayal of Luke Spencer on “General Hospital.” It is a role the actor portrayed first on screen in the 1978 for a 13-week story arc. His love story with Laura (Genie Francis), made Luke and Laura the power couple of the soap opera genre. When the couple married on “GH” in 1981 over 30 million people watched the nuptials on daytime TV. He left the role of Luke Spencer on the soap opera in June 2015.

He was nominated for a total of 16 Daytime Emmy Awards, all for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series. He won the prize a total of 8 times, the most of any actor in the industry. All of his nominations were for his portrayal of Luke Spencer on “GH.”

He was born in Utah and raised by Mormon parents. No official cause of death for the actor has been disclosed to the public.