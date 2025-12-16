SAN FRANCISCO—On Monday, December 15, at approximately 4:40 p.m., a gas tank erupted at the Shell Station located at 400 Guerrero Street as it was being removed from the site.



According to the San Francisco Fire Department Chief Dean Crispen, it was the excavator at the gas station that hit one of the underground tanks causing fuel to back up.



Fire erupted. SFFD firefighters were able to extinguish the flames within 10 minutes. There is still fuel in the tank. It will take an outside company to finish the debris removal process. The gas station itself is reportedly under construction.



The people in the neighboring building were safely evacuated. There were no reported injuries in the incident. Bystanders indicated that seven fire trucks and multiple police cars responded to the call. There is no additional information at this time.