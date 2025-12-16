SAN FRANCISCO—On Monday, December 15, the San Francisco Fire Department reported that at 4:33 p.m. the San Francisco Fire Department responded to the Shell Gas station, located at the corner or 16th Street and Guerrero, in the Mission District.

A Working Fire was declared within a few moments of arrival flowing out of a massive hole in the ground. A construction excavator hit one of the tanks creating a spark causing the underground exposed tank to catch fire.

Officials were able to evacuate the building next-door to the incident immediately. Placing those occupants in a safe location. Firefighters extinguished the fire using foam agents which are common for fuel related fires.

SFFD Hazardous Materials Crews remained on the scene until around 7 p.m. to conduct air monitoring operations and to ensure the safe removal of the fuel contents that still remained in the tank.