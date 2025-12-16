SAN FRANCISCO—On Monday, December 15, the San Francisco Fire Department reported that at approximately 3:09 p.m. the San Francisco Fire Department responded to the 1300 block of California Street between Leavenworth and Hyde for a cable car incident. Initial reports was that the cable car made an abrupt stop causing its passengers to be tossed around inside the cable car.

When units arrived onscene, they found numerous patients in need of care and a yellow alert was declared, a yellow alert notified our hospital partners and medical units of the potential for a large number of victims.

The crews identified that they had more than 10 patients and a red alert was declared to start our MCI protocols for this event.

A total of 15 patients were evaluated two were immediate transfers to the hospital with minor visual trauma, 10 were complaining of bumps and bruising and three patients declined transport altogether.

Utilizing nine transport ambulances, patients were transported to San Francisco General Hospital, California Pacific Vaness, Saint Francis, Saint Mary’s and Kaiser. The cause of the incident is under investigation by SF Muni and SFPD Accident Unit.