DETROIT, MI—On December 14, 70s, R&B icon, Carl Carlton died at 72. Initial reports did not indicate a cause of death. He suffered a stroke in 2019.



Carlton, born Carlton Hudgens, was first known as, “Little Carl,” singing, “I Love True Love,” and “Don’t You Need a Boy Like Me,” and others. He was famous for his hits, “Everlasting Love,” and “She’s a Bad Mama Jama.”



“Everlasting Love,” hit the billboard charts at number six in the top 100 in 1974. His fame continued. In 1981, “She’s a Bad Mama Jama,” placed at number 22, earning a Grammy nomination for the Best Male R&B vocalist.



“In a career spanning six decades, Carlton continued recording into the 1990s and released his final album, “God Is Good,” in 2010, which earned a Detroit Music Award nomination. The music community quickly paid tribute to Carlton’s influence after his death. Funk/R&B group, Con Funk Shun, posted, “With heavy hearts, we mourn the passing of the legendary Carl Carlton. His voice, talent, and contributions to soul and R&B music will forever be a part of our lives.” DJ D-Nice also honored Carlton’s impact, writing, “Gone, but forever in rotation,” underscoring how Carlton’s work continues to live on through airwaves and playlists. Carlton is survived by his son, Carlton Hudgens II, and extended family,” stated Carlton’s obituary.



No details about a funeral has been published at this time.