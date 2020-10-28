SAN FRANCISCO—The “Pirates of Emerson” haunted house will be drive-thru for 2020 to maintain social distancing guidelines issued by the state of California.

A camera will go down the hall, and the visitors can watch from their vehicles like they are at a movie. The “movie” lasts for 20-25 minutes. Shi Tuck, a member of the crew told the Associate Press. “It’s a great way to have the Halloween spirit in 2020 when we really need it. And we’re doing it in a way that’s super safe.”

The Pirates of Emerson House has been owned and maintained by the Fields family for almost 30 years.

They converted their 10-acre property into a drive-thru movie because they wanted people to enjoy their holidays, despite the social distancing rules.

Tickets for the regular drive-thru with the actors are sold out. It costs $74.99 for a family to go through a “Non-Actor Drive-Thru,” which is the regular show, but no actors. The shows will continue from October 29 thru November 1 beginning at 7:05 p.m. and lasting till 10:00 p.m. But on Friday, October 30 and Saturday, October 31, the shows begin at 7:05 p.m. and will last until midnight.