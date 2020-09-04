PORTLAND — As of September 3, three out of 11 members of the Portland police oversight board have resigned from their positions, all within a 24 hour span.

Created in 2001, the Citizen Review Committee (CRC) is a voluntary advisory board to the Independent Police Review, a city agency which investigates complaints made against police officers but it cannot impose disciplinary action on them. According to the CNC website, its goal is to improve police accountability, promote higher standards of police services, and increase public confidence. All members are appointed by the city council.

Carol Johnson, who wrote a two-sentence resignation letter, reportedly resigned since she is moving to Seattle. Johnson is the director of civil rights at Oregon Labor and Industries and was appointed to the board in April.

Adam Green, who was a member for seven years, cited “a failed system with failed leadership” in his resignation. He finished the letter with the following statement:

“The events of this past weekend were a tipping point for me. We continue to witness excessive force used by officers on the streets. Members of the media continue to be threatened. Armed Trump supporters are allowed to parade through downtown Portland while pointing guns at people that aren’t wearing Trump gear. These are just a few examples of a failed system with failed leadership. I can no longer support this system in any way.”

Hillary Houck, appointed to the committee two years ago, sent a resignation stating, “In a time that police accountability is ever more important, I can no longer be a part of a group that is undermined by the Mayor or the Chief of Police. It is unfortunate that the CNC is not given more power, as it could easily be restructured to fulfill its mission and be a true place for social justice.”

Former Chair of the Citizen Review Committee Kristin Malone resigned on January out of frustration. She spoke on Mayor Ted Wheeler’s promises to permit Independent Police Review investigators the powers to subpoena officers, take sworn testimony, and recommend police discipline. Currently, they have the power to subpoena witnesses and documents. “As much as I applaud what he is saying and encourage him to say more about oversight and accountability especially, what I really want is the ‘doing,’” she told The Oregonian.

The Independent Police Review ceased recruitment for the board after the city council referred a measure to replace the agency with a newer model for the November ballot. Supported by Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty, the measure’s implementation will take two years. In the meantime, the current board will continue three members short.

The past 98 nights of Portland protests have resulted in over 700 arrests, injuries of both protesters and officers, and one death. On August 29, Aaron S. Danielson, 39, was shot and killed in the midst of numerous spats between BLM protesters and Trump protesters. There has not been an arrest in the case.