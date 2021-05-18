SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department announced on Saturday, May 15 that they are currently investigating a series of murders that occurred within a 24-hour time frame between Friday, May 14 and Saturday, May 15. Investigators are attempting to determine whether two of the homicides were connected.

The first homicide occurred near Persia and Vienna in the Excelsior District, Friday at 6:39 p.m. A suspect was arrested early Saturday morning. An unrelated second shooting homicide occurred on Saturday at around 10 a.m. in the area of 25th and Connecticut. Police have not made an arrest in that incident.

The third homicide occurred when a double shooting happened at Potrero Hill on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. A 49 year-old and a 54 year-old male victim were found by SFPD on Dakota Street, both sustained gunshot wounds. One of the victims passed away from his injuries after they were both transported to a local hospital. The other victim is still listed incritical condition.

The SFPD are working to determine if there is any connection between the two shootings on Saturday morning. The SFPD released a statement on Twitter that read, “The SFPD Homicide Detail and the SFPD Community Violence Reduction Team (CVRT) are investigating and will be working to determine if there is any connection to the Dakota Street shooting and the earlier homicide near 25th and Connecticut Streets.” No further information has been released to the public.