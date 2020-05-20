SAN FRANCISCO—On Monday, May 18, officers from the San Francisco Police Department’s Tenderloin Station arrested three men for dealing drugs. The suspects were each arrested in separate incidents.

According to the SFPD, they were identified as Carlos Valle, 28, Sergio Martinez, 20, and Tyrell Taylor, 33. As a result of the arrests, officers seized “$1250, fentanyl, cocaine, Rx drugs, meth.”

Valle was booked at the San Francisco County Jail and has a court date on Wednesday, May 20. According to jail records, charges against him include contempt of a court order, unlawful possession for sale or purchase of a controlled substance, destroying evidence, and resisting, obstructing, and delaying a peace officer.

Valle was previously arrested on February 28 by the SFPD for a drug related offense and officers seized “47+ grams heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, meth packaged for sale, and $400+ cash.”

According to jail records, Martinez and Taylor were also booked at the county jail and arrested for unlawful possession for sale or purchase of a controlled substance and contempt of a court order.