SAN FRANCISCO—On Tuesday, November 24, an adult male and two children were rescued from being stuck on a ledge at Ft. Funston Gate.

San Francisco Fired Department Lt. Johnathon Baxter indicated that all three people were found in good health and with no injuries. Lt. Baxter noted that it was a technical, rope rescue that took about an hour.

The San Francisco Fire Department tweeted that the incident happened around 3:30 p.m. in the afternoon.

“CLIFF RESCUE FT FUNSTON THREE PATIENTS STUCK ON CLIFF AT FORT FUNSTON GATE, CLIFF RESCUE IN PROGRESS INCLUDING CHILDREN ALL ARE OKAY WITH NO INJURIES AVOID AREA,” the SFPD tweeted.

It is not known exactly how the individuals got stuck on the cliff and officials have not released any additional details on the incident.