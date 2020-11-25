SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Unified School District (SFUSD) indicated in a press release that they will survey high school students to learn about the impact of distance learning on students.

“Understanding the experiences of our students has always been vital to our district’s mission and core values. By hearing directly from our high school students about their distance learning experience, we can find more ways to support students during this time,” SFUSD Superintendent Dr. Vincent Matthews.

The SFUSD noted they will use the feedback to evaluate their student’s emotional and social wellbeing as a result of the pandemic.

The SFUSD noted that they conducted a wellness check last spring on their 54,000 students and their families “so that the district can assess the needs of students and their families and better support families in coordination with service providers.”

The SFUSD explained they will use the feedback to create a framework for a “standardized approach for schools to take when assessing and recording the needs of their community as students and families.” They explained some of the examples that will be used in the framework is to leverage staff mobilization and coordination, build partnerships with the community and families, and gather information to inform policies.

According to SFUSD, the next wellness check will be sometime in December. The SFUSD plans on asking the student’s families about their interest in reverting back to in-person learning. Back in the spring, “The majority of families (59%) said they would send their child to a hybrid (part in-person, part online) while 38% said they would prefer online only for the fall,” said the SFUSD in a press release.

The SFUSD noted that all their students can access the 11-question survey by using their username (i.e. studentusername@s.sfusd.edu) and through a QR code or go to surveys.panoramaed.com/sfusd.