SAN FRANCISCO—On Friday, May 22, actor and filmmaker Tom Hanks delivered an speech to Skyline High School seniors during their virtual graduation ceremony. The speech lasted about four minutes Hanks sent best wishes to the graduates.

Skyline High School (SHS), is a public school located in the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Area. Tom Hanks graduated from the school in 1974. He acted in school plays including “South Pacific,” and he later majored in theater at Chabot College in Hayward. He started his career in 1979 after he moved to New York City. Notable works include “Sleepless in Seattle,” “Forrest Gump,” “Philadelphia” and “Saving Private Ryan.” His new war film “Greyhound” was slated to be released in 2020.

Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson recently tested positive for COVID-19, while they were traveling in Australia.

As a Skyline alumni, Hanks reminisced his time at the school, while smiling. “My locker was in the 40 building, couldn’t be more boring. A building, the 40 building. That’s just my opinion.”

At the end of the speech, Hanks celebrated the class of 2020 stating:

“Good luck to you all! Congratulations! And Let’s all be a part of the grand group that is called the alumni of Skyline High School. 2020!”