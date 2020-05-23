SAN FRANCISCO—On Tuesday, May 19, the San Francisco Fire Department held their internal training on the Ocean Beach with National APRKS, US Coast Guard, CHP and sheriffs helicopters.

It was an arranged morning training on surf rescue where the focus was on saving lives in the water, on the boats or on the rocks.

According to the SFFD, they train weekly and there is no time set.

“Only going to recreational areas within walking/biking distance” recommended SFFD, on their official Instagram under the post for their training.