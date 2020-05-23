SAN FRANCISCO—On Tuesday, May 19, the San Francisco Fire Department held their internal training on the Ocean Beach with National APRKS, US Coast Guard, CHP and sheriffs helicopters.

It was an arranged morning training on surf rescue where the focus was on saving lives in the water, on the boats or on the rocks.

According to the SFFD, they train weekly and there is no time set.

“Only going to recreational areas within walking/biking distance” recommended SFFD, on their official Instagram under the post for their training.

Qiuqi Duan
Qiuqi is a Nonfiction MFA candidate at Columbia College Chicago. Before going to pursue her MFA, she spent three years in nothern Minnesota, where she got her bachelor degrees: BA in English and BFA in creative writing at Bemidji State Univ. Qiuqi found out that she spent too much time on creative writing and she wanted to learn something new. So, she decided to be an intern at San Francisco News. She wants to learn about journalism.

