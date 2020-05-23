SAN FRANCISCO—On the morning of Friday, May 22, a minivan crashed on the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge resulting in a fire. The crash occurred around 6:20 a.m. that morning and halted traffic of commuters entering the city. Traffic was backed up as far back to Emeryville despite the shutdown of the lanes lasting only 47 minutes.

Three of the westbound lanes on the upper deck of the Bay Bridge were blocked for clearing of debris from the crash and explosion. The California Highway Patrol issued an advisory to motorists to use alternate routes to avoid delays. The lanes were eventually reopened at 7 a.m. that morning.

Firefighters were able to successfully put the flames out. Officials of the San Francisco Fire Department reported that no injuries occurred as a result of the incident.

The reason for the crash has not yet been reported to the public.