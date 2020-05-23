SAN FRANCISCO—On Friday, May 22, San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced that the city’s summer camps, both public and private would reopen on June 15 with safety and health modifications during a virtual roundtable.

Due to the ongoing global pandemic, summer camps this year will be different than in the past. The San Francisco Department of Public Health issued a modified health order and interim guidelines for summer day camps and children care programs on May 22. Under the guidelines, 3 weeks will be the minimum session length for a summer day camp. Programs will have to limit the group size to 10 participants per room or space.

The purpose of the interim guidelines is to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and assist the programs with understanding the new requirements.