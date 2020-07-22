SAN FRANCISCO—On Wednesday, July 15, Tosca Cafe opened a pop-up restaurant to the public in the courtyard at Ken Fulk’s Saint Joseph’s Art Society which was a church in South of Market for the summer.

According to the restaurant’s website, the temporary outpost was created by Chef Nancy Oakes, Anna Weinberg, and Ken Fulk.

Customers need to make reservations online. Parties of 2 to 6 need to pay in advance. Operating hours are from 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m., on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. The restaurant is closed on Sunday through Wednesday.

According to the statement on Tosca Cafe ’s website, the summer restaurant is offering the $85 menu per guest that includes Italian food and wines.

“Tosca’s summer outpost transport’s you to Italy with a four-course menu of Italian al fresco classics including pizza by A16 and wine pairings by James Beard–Award winning Sommelier, Shelley Lindgren,” reads a statement from the restaurant.

Tosca Cafe indicates that they will follow the city health guidelines to ensure the customers’ safety.

“To ensure the safety of our guests and comply with social distancing rules we will unfortunately not be able to accept walk-ins. Our outdoor dining experience will adhere to all city guidelines,” said Tosca Cafe.

The restaurant is located at 1401 Howard Street. For more details on the pop-up restaurant, visit the Tosca Cafe website, or email to privatedining@toscacafesf.com.