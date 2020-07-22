SAN FRANCISCO—During the later innings of the Oakland Athletics and San Francisco Giants exhibition game last night, Alyssa Nakken, 30, stood at the first base coaching box, becoming the first woman to actively coach on the field in Major League Baseball (MLB) history.

After Monday’s game Nakken tweeted, “”I look calm, but what a rush!”

Nakken was promoted from a role in the Giants’ player development department to a coach by the team courtesy of newly hired manager Gabe Kapler this spring. It represents change for women in the male dominated sport of baseball. According to Erica Hunzinger of NPR, as of 2018, 30 percent of pro-baseball employees are women; only 188 are occupied by women.

Like the Giants, the New York Yankees, St Louis Cardinals, and Chicago Cubs also introduced female coaches this year. These teams are all following the lead of the A’s who had Justine Siegal serve as a guest instructor in their instructional league in 2015.

While Nakken will not be one of the seven coaches suited up in the Giants dugout during the upcoming 60 game regular season. She is able to coach during the exhibitions. Kapler said that, in addition to coaching the last few innings on Monday’s game, Nakken will be back coaching first base to start Tuesday’s exhibition game.