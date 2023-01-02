SAN FRANCISCO—A lawsuit has been filed against Twitter for nonpayment of $136,260 in rent for their San Francisco Office. The lawsuit was filed on Thursday, December 29 at the San Francisco State Court.

Twitter has allegedly not paid rent on any of its global offices in weeks. Twitter signed a seven-year lease for the office space located in the city’s Civic Center back in 2017.

Columbia Reit – 650 California LLC, the current landlord of the building, alerted the social media giant that it would default on its rent if payment was not received by December 21. Twitter currently occupies the 30th floor of the Hartford Building, a skyscraper located on the edge of San Francisco’s Financial District.

Twitter is also being sued by Private Jet Services Group, LLC, claiming that the company refused to pay for two charter flights they booked back in October. The cost of the flights totaled $197,725.

Twitter has undergone major changes since Elon Musk took over in the beginning of 2022. Musk has implemented many cost-cutting measures including laying off half of their workforce. The company acquired $44 million in October.

Musk has reportedly brought over “more than half a dozen” lawyers from SpaceX to bolster Twitter’s legal team since these lawsuits were filed.