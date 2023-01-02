SAN FRANCISCO—Several homes in San Francisco’s Bayview neighborhood were redtagged due to flooding and mudslides on Saturday, December 31. This left several residents without a place to stay on New Year’s Eve.

The heavy storms the city has been enduring caused major rain runoff on hillsides by Le Conte Avenue. This caused a landslide and gutters to build up preventing much of the water from dispersing. There were reports of water standing several feet high against sliding glass doors with yards and patios flooded.

Firefighters reported that they have been responding to hundreds of calls because of the storms. One firefighter reported that she was waist deep in water when she went to help rescue a family.

There have not been any storm-related injuries or deaths in San Francisco thus far but it is said that one death may be due to the storms. According to police, A 72-year-old person was killed by a falling tree in Santa Cruz’s Lighthouse Field State Beach.

Multiple government agencies throughout the Bay Area and Northern California have been announcing road closures and evacuation orders since the rains commenced.

Some drivers ignored the road closures and had to be rescued after their cars got stuck and began floating.

According to reports, this is the worst storm San Francisco has seen in about 100 years.