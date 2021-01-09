SAN FRANCISCO—On January 1 and January 3, two cherry blossom trees that once stood outside of the Japanese Culture and Community Center of Northern California were vandalized. The branches were completely hacked off.

Cherry blossoms are a significant symbol in the Japanese culture, and according to Matt Okata, the director of the JCCCNC these cherry blossom trees are even more significant.

“These trees were planted when the Emperor and the Empress of Japan came to visit San Francisco in 1994. The blooming of cherry blossoms every Spring is a big deal in Japan also,” said Okata.

Two years ago, a similar incident transpired with another cherry blossom tree and the tree still stands in front of the JCCCNC. Video captured the most recent incident where the two cherry blossom trees were vandalized and a police report was filed. No details on the suspect(s) responsible for the incident have been disclosed to the public.