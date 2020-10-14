SAN FRANCISCO— Two people were injured in two separate shootings in San Francisco. The first incident occurred on the evening of October 13, and the second incident occurred early in the morning on October 14.

On October 13, at around 9:30 p.m. officers from the San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) responded to a report of a shooting that occurred between Otis and Gough streets. When officers arrived on scene, they found a 20-year-old woman who was struck by a bullet. She was transported to hospital, but her injuries are not life-threatening and she is expected to survive, according to police.

The second shooting occurred about three hours later, around 12:40 a.m. between Ellis and Jones streets in San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood. During that incident, police said they responded to the scene and found a 51-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to hospital and remains in critical condition, according to police.

On October 14, SFPD in Tenderloin posted an update about the second incident via twitter:

“Man shot at Ellis & Jones: This morning at 12:37 a.m. officers heard gun shots & found a 51 Y.O. man shot on this corner. The victim is in critical condition, the suspect is not in custody”, the tweet read.

Both incidents are still under investigation, but police believe they are not connected. The descriptions or identities of the suspects or the victims have not been released from police yet, and no arrests have been made.

Anyone who witnessed either incident is asked to call the SFPD’s anonymous tip line at 415 575 4444.