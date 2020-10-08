SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department responded to two stabbing cases in separate locations, that injured three victims on September 29. A suspect in each incident was arrested, but authorities are still investigating the cases.

On October 7, Adam Lobsinger, Public Information Officer for the San Francisco Police Department spoke to the San Francisco News about both stabbing incidents.

At approximately 4:51 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of Minna Street for a report of a stabbing Lobsinder told the SF News. Officers found two victims, a 41 year-old male and a 39 year-old female. Both victims were transported to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The SFPD located and arrested Danny Babineaux, 36, in connection to the stabbings. Babineaux was booked at San Francisco County Jail for attempted murder and a weapons enhancement.

At approximately 10:05 p.m., officers responded to a second stabbing on the 100 block of Colby Street, Lobsinger said. Officers found a 21 year-old male victim, who was suffering from multiple stab wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Officers located and arrested Michael Medina, 21, in connection with the stabbing. Medina was booked at San Francisco County Jail for assault with a deadly weapon.

While arrests have been made, the case still remains an open investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the SFPD 24-hour tip line at 1-415-575-4444. Language access services are available through this phone number.

Reporters can also Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Callers may remain anonymous.