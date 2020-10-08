SAN FRANCISCO—On Wednesday, October 7, the non-profit People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), marched to Anthropologie— a clothing store in downtown San Francisco— for animal cruelty.

PETA announced on their website that activists would surround Urban Outfitters’ and Anthropologie’s stores in downtown San Francisco to block their entrances as part of the group’s new international campaign that demands all Urban Outfitters Inc. stores to stop producing and selling products made out of animals. These include Anthropologie, Free People and Urban Outfitters.

A video posted on PETA’s website shows alpacas’ legs tied down and cut by workers to obtain fleece.

The organization released a note from Tracy Reiman, Executive Vice President:

“Urban Outfitters brands want to appeal to open-minded and progressive young people, but they’re missing the mark by selling fleece taken from animals who get beat up, cut up, and killed in the process. Anything forcibly taken from an animal is a product of fear, and PETA is holding Urban Outfitters to its consumer pledge of sustainability and ethics by calling on the company to sell only vegan materials, which would be easy for it to do because it already stocks them.”

On October 7, an Anthropologie’s worker told the San Francisco News that a group protested in front of their store on the same day in a peaceful way. However, staff weren’t allowed to respond or comment on the event.