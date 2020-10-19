SAN FRANCISCO—A woman and a man were shot to death on Sunday, October 18, on Oakland streets, and officials are still investigating the fatal shooting.

According to the authorities, Oakland police officers responded to a shooting report Sunday at about 1:00 a.m. in the 9900 block of MacArthur Boulevard. The police located the wounded San Francisco resident and the Oakland Fire Department personnel provided medical treatment to her.

The victim later died at the scene from her injuries. Her name has not been released and the motive for the shooting has not been determined.

Another fatal shooting happened less than one and a half-hour later. A man was shot in the 8300 block of International Boulevard at around 2:20 a.m. The police located the victim with gunshot wounds and provided aid before the Oakland Fire Department and ambulance personnel arrived and transported him to the hospital.

It was reported that the man confronted with another person on the street before he was shot. He was later pronounced dead from his injuries.

According to the Oakland Police Department, for the week of October 12 to October 18, five lives were lost to violence. This year, assaults with firearms have been up 48% and police officers have recorded 64 instances of gunfire; officers have also recovered more than 770 firearms related to crime, which marks a 32% increase from this point last year.

Police and Crime Stoppers of Oakland are offering up to $10,000 in reward money for each of the homicide. Anyone who has information related to the case should call police at 510-238-3821 or 510-238-7950 or 510-238-3426 or call Crime Stoppers at 510-777-8572.