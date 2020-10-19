SAN FRANCISCO—A private vigil will be held on Monday, October 19, to honor Jason Cortez, a San Francisco firefighter and paramedic who died during a training exercise on October 7.

The vigil, which is for family and invited guests only, will be held at 4 p.m. at St. Ignatius Church located at 650 Parker Avenue. After the private vigil, members of the San Francisco Fire Department will do an honor salute.

Another private celebration of Cortez’s life will be held on Tuesday, October 20, at 11 a.m. at Oracle Park.

Cortez, 42, started his career in June 2007 as a member of Station 49, serving the city on an ambulance. In 2015, he was hired into the 118th Fire Academy Recruit class and later received his training in fire suppression.

After completing his probationary year, Cortez was assigned to engine company 25 in the Bayview district. In January 2019, he moved to Station No. 3 in the San Francisco Tenderloin District as a firefighter paramedic.

Cortez is survived by his wife Patricia, and sons Jackson and Greyson. He is also survived by his father Gil and his wife Nellie, his mother Sonya, his brother Greg and extended family.

“This is a very trying time as Jason was well-liked in our department,” San Francisco Fire spokesman Lt. Jonathan Baxter said on October 7. “Jason is not only a fellow firefighter paramedic. He’s a friend to all.”

“Our hearts go out to his family and loved ones, especially his two young children,” San Francisco Fire Department Local 798 tweeted. “San Francisco Firefighters mourn the loss of our brother and we are committed to doing everything in our power to support the Cortez family in the days, months, and years to come.”

Members of Station No.3 of the San Francisco Fire Department organized a fundraiser on gofundme. “One of Jason’s dreams was to ensure his sons would both one day have the opportunity to attend college,” said the SFFD, adding that they want to ensure Cortez’s dream is realized.