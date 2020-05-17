CALIFORNIA—On Friday afternoon May 15, two suspects were arrested following a theft of a 24-pack of beer from a liquor store, and an ensuing attack on an employee who tried to stop the theft, Millbrae Police Bureau reported.

The incident happened on Friday morning at the 99 Liquor store at 1370 El Camino Real. Police reported that the liquor store employee informed them that the suspect left the store with a 24-pack of Modelo beer, while the other suspect waited outside. After they grabbed the pack of beer, the pair kicked and pushed the employee as he tried to stop them, then fled down south on El Camino Real.

The two have been identified as Brandyn Fajardo, 29, and Eddie Simon, 27. Police have not released descriptions or photos of the suspects, and their relationship is unclear.

Shortly before 2 p.m. that day, police found the two suspects along with a half-case of Modelo beer down the road on El Camino Real. The two were then arrested and charged for robbery, and are now booked in the Maguire Correctional Facility.

Although the case has been resolved, anyone with any further information regarding this incident can call the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office Anonymous Tip Line at (800) 547 2700.