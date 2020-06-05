SAN FRANCISCO—The University of California, San Francisco is organizing a free COVID-19 testing event for those experiencing homelessness in Southeast San Francisco. This event is called the United in Health D10 Unhoused and will be held this Saturday and Sunday, June 6 and 7, from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The United in Health D10 Unhoused testing event will be held near the United Council of Human Services, also known as Mother Brown’s Kitchen. The UCHS is a homeless shelter and food resource located in the Bayview area of San Francisco.

United in Health D10 Unhoused is being led by Dr. Margot Kushel. Dr. Kushel a professor of Medicine in the Division of General Internal Medicine at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center and the Director of the UCSF Center for Vulnerable Populations.

Dr. Kushel is leading this event in collaboration with the San Francisco Department of Public Health, as well as homeless advocacy and support agencies such as the UCHS, Bayview Hunters Point Community Advocates, and the Southeast Community Council.

UCSF plans on testing 1,000 people over the two-day testing period. In addition, a veterinarian will be available at the event to provide free animal care for homeless individuals with pets, and Mother Brown’s Kitchen will be providing free food for testing participants.

The United in Health D10 Unhoused event is part of UCSF’s COVID-19 Community Public Health initiative. This Public Health initiative had also sponsored a testing event in San Francisco’s Mission District in early May.

For more information on this testing event, visit United in Health’s website.