SAN FRANCISCO— San Francisco authorities have released new details about Necho N. Goins, 26, who was booked and charged with multiple crimes following a report of an armed robbery at a hardware store on the 2000 block of Market Street.

Police say that Goins committed eight additional robberies and thefts before they arrested him on February 18.

“On January 7, 2021, at approximately 1:50 p.m., Goins entered a sports supply store on the 500 block of Octavia Street with a scooter and stated that he was looking to purchase a new scooter,” said the police in a news release.

As the employee was helping Goins pick out a scooter, police said Goins stole the scooter when the employee turned around to go to a different area of the store.

The next robbery that police mentioned that Goins committed was on January 15 at a retail store on the 100 block of Post Street.

“Goins entered the store and grabbed several purses from the store display. An employee attempted to stop Goins but was only able to recover two of the purses from Goins before he fled the scene on an electric scooter with the stolen merchandise,” read the news release.

Around 11:56 a.m. on February 3, police say Goins entered a pharmacy with a scooter and tried to steal several items. When an employee tried to stop Goins from leaving, police explained that Goins “threw the unpurchased items at the employee and brandished a handgun. Goins exited the store and rode away on the scooter on Powell Street.”

At 3:00 p.m. the same day, police revealed Goins went to an electronic store on the 500 block of Hayes Street and stole laptops from the store display.

On February 5 at 3:00 p.m., police said Goins went to a cell phone store on the 200 block of Turk Street and demanded employees to give him money while wielding a gun. Police indicated the employees complied, and Goins fled on a scooter.

According to the news release, on February 6th, 11th, and 15th, Goins repeated the same method of operation at several different locations throughout the San Francisco area.

Police say that employees handed the money over to Goins twice, but the third time an employee tried to stop Goins, which caused Goins to flee on a scooter.

Goins is currently at the San Francisco County Jail for two counts of second-degree robbery, seven counts of second-degree robbery, three counts of grand theft of personal property, one count each of possession of a deadly weapon, and possession of burglary tools.

Bail for Goins is set at $75,000 and his next court appearance is scheduled for March 12, at 9:00 a.m.

The SFPD is still investigating the case. If anyone has information regarding this case, call 1-415-575-4444 or text TIP411 and start the message with “SFPD.”