SAN FRANCISCO—On Tuesday, July 14, the University of San Francisco (USF) President Paul J. Fitzgerald, S.J. announced that the fall semester at USF will be remote. The official announcement has already been uploaded on the school’s website with the President’s signature.

The decision is based on the surge of COVID-19 and the state and city’s latest issues and reopening plans on higher education institutions.

According to the announcement, nearly all the classes will be online in the upcoming semester. Programs like clinical nursing might have in-person, hybrid classes, or some other instructions.

Fitzgerald indicates that the state and the city’s relevant departments have not informed them when will be the date to reopen the campus for in-person instructions.

“At this point, SFDPH cannot tell us when we will receive clearance from the state to reopen campus for in-person instruction, so we are planning to conduct the entire fall semester remotely. We know plans need to be made and want to provide as much time as possible to our community members,” read the statement by Fitzgerald.

For more details on the plan of USF’s fall semester, visit the USF website.