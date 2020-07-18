SAN FRANCISCO—On Saturday, July 18, San Francisco International Airport (SFO) announced via social media that the Turkish Airlines has resumed the nonstop flights between Istanbul (IST) to San Francisco (SFO) since Wednesday, July 15.

SFO indicates that the flights between Istanbul, Turkey, and San Francisco operate on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. The airplanes will be arriving in SFO at 4:30 p.m., and departing to IST at 6:35 p.m.

Due to the ongoing global pandemic, Turkish Airlines has implemented new measures and precautions to ensure the passengers have a safe and healthy trip since they were back to operate in June. Meanwhile, they uploaded the Guidelines for safe travel on their website. Turkish Airlines is offering flexible rights for tickets for their customers.

“We are returning to the sky. As of June, we are pleased to welcome you to safe travels on an expanded number of international and domestic flights. Our objective is to keep you safe throughout your trip with a socially distant, contactless and hygienic travel experience. We provide extra flexible rights for tickets, to accommodate changes in your travel schedule. You can begin planning new trips by reviewing our expanded flight plan,” reads the statement from Turkish Airlines’ website.

For more information about the current travel information, visit SFO or Turkish Airlines website. Or call at 800.874.8855.